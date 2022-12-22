Local news in brief

CHARLOTTE — As flu cases in North Carolina continue to rise, over-the-counter children’s medications are in short supply at area pharmacies.

Popular brands like Motrin, Mucinex and Tylenol are limited or out of stock at many Target, Walmart, and CVS stores across the region.

Jennifer Keller, a pharmacist at Pike’s Pharmacy in Charlotte, said the stock of medications for all ages has been limited for a while.

“This is not just children’s items that are in short supply,” Keller said. “Any given night, when I go to place an order, there are going to be a handful of things that are not in stock from any supplier. And that’s been going on for months.”

“I think this is perhaps the first time I’ve seen it in children’s medications."

As stores struggle to keep children’s medications in stock, some have set purchase limits to preserve their supply.