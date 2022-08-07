Local news in brief

GREENSBORO — Guilford County public health officials are offering free at-home kits to test for COVID-19 as the highly contagious respiratory illness continues to spread.

A "Community Access Point" program will make the free, at-home tests available for residents at various locations around the county.

“We want to encourage all community members to take ownership of our county’s health and safety by ensuring that they have the appropriate tools and education to do so," Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's health director, said in a news release.

The test kits are limited to four per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Newly reported cases of the coronavirus across the state were at their highest total since February of this year, according to a recent report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.​

A North Carolina woman learned of her husband’s lottery win over breakfast — then she had a burst of emotion.

“My wife was screaming and we were both just surprised and a little bit in shock,” winner Edward Gosselin Jr. said in an Aug. 5 news release. “She kept saying, ‘We did it, we did it.’”

The Gosselins are planning a trip to the Midwest after the husband tried his luck on an online game. He spent $3 on a Powerball ticket for the July 18 drawing and scored a six-figure prize, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Gosselin was checking his email one morning when he discovered his online ticket matched enough numbers to be worth $150,000. He then let his wife know they were getting richer, officials said.

“I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” Joan Gosselin told the N.C. Education Lottery. “Then the screaming started.”

Though her husband missed out on the larger Powerball jackpot prize, the couple kept $106,516 after taxes. Officials said the two live in West End, near the golfing destination of Pinehurst and roughly 70 miles southwest of Raleigh.