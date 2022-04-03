Local news in brief

Head here

RALEIGH — New mothers can now receive one year of full Medicaid coverage after delivery as a new state law expanding services took effect Friday.

The 12-month coverage option was offered to states in a COVID-19 relief and stimulus package approved by Congress last year. The North Carolina state government budget approved by the General Assembly in November and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper accepted that offer.

Until now, women whose households received up to nearly twice the poverty level could receive 60 days of post-partum coverage.

Most pregnant women and those whose pregnancies have ended also will receive full Medicaid benefits, and not just maternity-focused benefits previously provided, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.

The expanded services also can now be accessed by anyone currently pregnant or who gave birth between Feb. 1 and March 31, DHHS said in a news release, and otherwise qualifies based on income.

This extended coverage is currently authorized for five years.

The state's cost share for the enrollment coverage, anticipated to be roughly $50 million annually, will be paid for through increased hospital assesments receipts, budget documents say.

ASHEVILLE — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for a series of armed robberies involving pharmacies in North Carolina, a federal prosecutor says.

Christopher Michaud, 43, of Chesterfield, South Carolina, was sentenced on Wednesday, said U.S. Attorney Dena King. Michaud also was sentenced to three years of supervised release for his robbery and firearms offenses, King said in a news release.

Court documents and testimony at the sentencing hearing showed that between January and April 2020, Michaud robbed three pharmacies in the city of Monroe and illegally obtained large amounts of prescription opioids and other controlled substances. In two of the robberies, Michaud used a firearm, according to the documents.

ALFRED — At least 17 colleges and universities in several states will jointly offer honorary degrees to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their commencement ceremonies this spring.

Alfred University President Mark Zupan said the idea grew from his request to have Zelenskyy speak virtually to a combination of graduating classes.

When an official at the Ukrainian embassy declined the western New York university's request, the institutions agreed to award honorary degrees in absentia to honor Zelenskyy's leadership in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The gesture was motivated by the inspiring example provided by President Zelenskyy to his people and the broader world in defense of freedom and democracy,” Zupan said in a news release Friday.

Several additional campuses in upstate New York, which has a significant population with ties to Ukraine, have committed to the idea. They are being joined by institutions in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Others are expected to join in, Alfred University said.

— Wire Reports