Local news in brief

GARNER — Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities, a move organizers say can hamper union drives.

Under the policy shared with workers on Amazon’s internal app, employees are barred from accessing buildings or other working areas on their scheduled days off, and before or after their shifts.

An Amazon spokesperson said the policy does not prohibit off-duty employees from engaging their co-workers in “non-working areas” outside the company’s buildings.

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our employees and the physical security of our buildings,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “This policy regarding building access applies to building interiors and working areas. It does not limit employee access to non-working areas outside of our facilities.”

The notice of the new policy, dated Thursday, says the off-duty rule “will not be enforced discriminatorily” against employees seeking to unionize. But organizers say the policy itself will hinder their efforts to garner support from co-workers during campaigns.

“On our days off, we come to work and we engage our co-workers in the break rooms,” said Rev. Ryan Brown, an Amazon warehouse worker in Garner, North Carolina, who’s aiming to organize his workplace following the labor win on Staten Island, New York, where workers at an Amazon warehouse voted in April to unionize.

“This was a direct response to that, to try to stop organizing by any means necessary,” Brown said.

MOCKSVILLE — A man and woman have been found dead at a Davie County home for reasons that aren't altogether clear.

On Sunday, deputies with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the residence because of a 911 call. The caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at her, the sheriff's office said, adding that a dispatcher heard “a loud disturbance” over the phone.

After that, the phone line was open but no one was responding.

When deputies reached the home, they found a 29-year-old man dead in the front yard and a 23-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Two children were found in the home unharmed.​

CONCORD — Body-camera footage shows a North Carolina police officer shoot an unarmed man five times after a chase, pause to call dispatch, and then shoot him again, attorneys for the dead man's mother said Tuesday.

Attorneys for Brandon Combs' mother, Virginia Tayara, said they were in “utter disbelief” after being shown the video of the February shooting last week, news outlets reported. The attorneys called on officials to release the footage to the public and charge the officer involved.

Concord police had initially described the shooting as resulting from a “physical confrontation” at a car dealership where Combs, a 29-year-old white man, was trying to steal a truck.

But Tayara's attorneys say the footage shows that no struggle ever occurred between Combs and Officer Timothy Larson before the officer opened fire. Instead, they said it shows a short foot chase that ended when Combs got into the driver’s seat of Larson’s police SUV.

They said the officers shot Combs five times, called dispatch and then shot him again. They did not specify how much time elapsed between the fifth and sixth shots. A spokesperson for the Concord Police Department didn't immediately return a phone call or respond to an email seeking comment on Tuesday.

“He murdered him. He shot him in cold blood. I just want the officer held accountable and I want the city of Concord to make some changes to the way they do business,” Tayara said.

— Wire Reports