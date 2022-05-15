Local news in brief

Campaign mailer claim called ‘unauthorized’

CHARLOTTE — A recent campaign mailer from school board member Jennifer De La Jara, who is running for an at-large seat on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, appears to insinuate she has a big endorsement in the Democratic primary: Gov. Roy Cooper.

The mailer features a photo of De La Jara and Cooper, accompanied by the quote: “We need bold leaders for the challenges we face and a strong voice for the people, not special interests.”

Cooper has not, in fact, endorsed De La Jara.

“The governor has made no endorsement in the Mecklenburg County commissioner’s race. Any representation of an endorsement is unauthorized and false,” said Morgan Jackson, a Cooper spokesman.

Several candidates complained to the governor’s office about the mailer, Jackson said over the weekend.

Many prisons lack AC despite funding

RALEIGH — Last fall, the General Assembly approved $30 million to address a lack of air conditioning in the state’s prison system. But with summer approaching, none of the actual construction has begun.

Although most prisons have at least some air conditioning, about 15,400 beds are in rooms without it, according to a breakdown provided by the state.

At the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh — the system’s largest facility for females — three-quarters of the beds don’t have air conditioning. According to one estimate, the temperature can get to above 100 degrees in the summer inside the prison.

The campus will be one of the first prisons retrofitted with air conditioning. Prisons spokesman John Bull said several things complicate the effort, including the high demand right now for construction crews across the economy, as well as supply-chain issues.

Empty boat leads to body of fisherman

EMERALD ISLE — A body was found off the coast after an empty boat was seen traveling in circles, officials said.

Someone called to report that the 16-foot boat was cutting circles in the water off Emerald Isle near the Bogue Inlet Pier around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard later got a report that the boat had run aground. Crews confirmed that no one was on board. Family members told officials that a man who had been on the boat had gone out fishing alone.

Helicopter and boat crews with the Coast Guard along with local agencies began searching for the man, and his body was found about a mile off Bogue Inlet.