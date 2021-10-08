Local news in brief

Head here
RALEIGH — Elected officials in Chatham County have formally apologized for the mob lynching of a Black boy unlawfully taken from a jail in 1921, saying it suspected some prominent local officials allowed the killing to take place.
A report issued Tuesday by the Chatham County Board of Commissioners found no investigation ever was conducted to find out who killed 16-year-old Eugene Daniel, but evidence suggests a county commissioner, sheriff, coroner and jail keeper at the time all were complicit in the death.
“The lynching of Eugene Daniel is a painful part of Chatham County’s history, and while our apology can’t change what happened, we feel it is an important step in helping his family and our entire community heal,” Commissioner Karen Howard said.
News accounts from the time reported Daniel was accused of trespassing inside a home where a white woman said she saw a Black man standing in her bedroom. Daniel was killed by a mob of residents near Moore's Bridge outside of Pittsboro, the Chataham County seat located about 35 miles west of the state capital of Raleigh.
Mary Nettles, president of the Chatham branch of the NAACP, said she was pleased that an apology was issued.
“It's a very important first step,” she said.
It's unknown exactly how many people were lynched in North Carolina, but researchers say there could have been as many as 300 killings between 1882 and 1968.
RALEIGH — State Sen. Jeff Jackson is demanding the resignation of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro for calling homosexuality and transgenderism "filth."
"There's no debate here," Jackson said. "This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign."
Robinson made the comments in June at an event in Seagrove. On Tuesday, a portion of his speech was posted on social media.
"There's no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," Robinson said at the time. "Yes, I called it filth."
Jackson, who is a candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, warned that Robinson is gearing up to run for governor in 2024. "If he runs, he's all but certain to be the Republican nominee. He is immensely popular within his party — and I imagine he still will be, even after this."
— Wire Reports