Local news in brief

RALEIGH — State Sen. Jeff Jackson is demanding the resignation of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro for calling homosexuality and transgenderism "filth."

"There's no debate here," Jackson said. "This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign."

Robinson made the comments in June at an event in Seagrove. On Tuesday, a portion of his speech was posted on social media.

"There's no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," Robinson said at the time. "Yes, I called it filth."

Jackson, who is a candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, warned that Robinson is gearing up to run for governor in 2024. "If he runs, he's all but certain to be the Republican nominee. He is immensely popular within his party — and I imagine he still will be, even after this."

— Wire Reports