Local news in brief

PELHAM — Deputies trying to serve an arrest warrant in Rockingham County found their suspect standing in his carport wearing body armor and holding an AK-47, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Patrick James Donovan, 46, of Pelham, had a warrant for "misdemeanor simple assault" in connection with an incident in Caswell County, the department said. He was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

BEULAVILLE — A Duplin County man is giving a generous gift to his dad, thanks to help from a jackpot win.

Alexander Gonzalez-Ramirez plans to share after scoring $200,000 — the last big prize in the Super 7s scratch-off game, officials with the the N.C. Education Lottery said on Tuesday.

"I'm actually hopefully gonna get a truck for my dad today," Gonzalez-Ramirez said. "I know he likes the Ford Raptors."

The lottery player's lucky moment came after a trip to an Eastern North Carolina store. While at Speedy Mart in Beulaville, officials say he bought the scratch-off for $5.