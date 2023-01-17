Local news in brief

A 1.2 magnitude earthquake registered in western Catawba County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, federal seismologists confirmed.

The quake struck at 2:57 a.m. and was centered about 3.7 miles southeast of the community of Mountain View, the USGS reported. The earthquake had a depth of 2.17 miles, according to the USGS.

Mountain View is a community of nearly 3,800 people about 50 miles northwest of Charlotte.

No injuries or damage were reported. While there’s no single magnitude above which damage occurs, damage typically results when the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5, according to the USGS.

No one reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS. Typically, earthquakes below magnitude 2.0 can be felt if the quake is shallow enough and if people are very close to its epicenter, according to VolcanoDiscovery.com.

In May 2022, a 2.2 earthquake struck southeast of the town of Catawba, also in Catawba County.

About three years ago, Sparta, North Carolina, experienced a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that researchers recently discovered left a “rupture” in the ground more than 1.5 miles long, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.