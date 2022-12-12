Local news in brief

Head here

RALEIGH — About 200 people gathered across from the Executive Mansion over the weekend, calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to commute the sentences of incarcerated people facing the death penalty.

The rally was the culmination of a roughly two-mile march that began at Central Prison AND swelled to roughly 140 people with more joining later.

Noel Nickle, who is the director of an organization called North Carolina Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said Saturday’s march was the beginning of a two-year campaign that calls on Cooper to commute, or reduce, the sentences of all 135 incarcerated people facing the death penalty in North Carolina before the end of his term.

People came from across the state for the event and protesters represented a variety of ages, genders and races.

Jaymond Herron, 26, traveled to Raleigh from Cabarrus County. “I came to stand in solidarity with incarcerated people, to bring freedom."