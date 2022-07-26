Local news in brief

Head here

CHARLOTTE — Officials say an environmental cleanup company violated Mecklenburg County's “objectionable odor rule” when it accidentally released a smelly chemical that caused alarm across North Carolina's largest city earlier this month.

In mid-July, the area's 911 system was flooded with calls from people who thought they smelled a natural gas leak.

In fact, a company called Legacy Environmental Services accidentally released a chemical called mercaptan while recycling four metal tanks. Mercaptan is a harmless chemical added to natural gas to make it smell like rotten eggs so that people can detect a possible leak.

Mecklenburg County officials say the release has been classified as a violation and they are trying to determine next steps.​

WILMINGTON — An accused methamphetamine dealer in Lenoir County has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down.

Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston was sentenced following an investigation linking him to meth trafficking, said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a news release.

Court documents and evidence presented in court showed that in July 2019 Onslow County sheriff’s detectives arranged a purchase of 449 grams of meth for $6,500. A so-called “middleman” arrived on a motorcycle carrying a pizza box which contained the meth and listed Taylor's address on the box.

After the deal, the middleman met with Taylor as law enforcement watched. Both people were stopped, and prosecutors said Taylor was found with money from the purchase.​

RALEIGH — The General Assembly won't work this week even though lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene, setting aside for now any attempts to override new vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The House and Senate planned floor meetings on Tuesday — part of a series of brief work periods lined up every month through December. The meetings will be administrative, with very few lawmakers in attendance.

The consideration of override votes on Cooper's vetoes is among the list of potential matters they can consider during these short intervals in Raleigh.

None of Cooper's vetoes have been overridden since early 2019, after fellow Democrats won back enough General Assembly seats so Republican majorities were no longer veto-proof.

— Wire Reports