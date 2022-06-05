Local news in brief

A Winston-Salem man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Forsyth County jury found him guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in a 2018 shooting that killed a woman and wounded the man’s half-brother. Forsyth County prosecutors said the shooting was over $500.

Jashawn Arnez Summers, 29, of the 5000 block of Kaybrook Drive, also was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle while in operation and possession of a firearm by a felon.

There are only two sentences available for someone convicted of first-degree murder — death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Because Forsyth County prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty, Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court gave Summers a life sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys James Dornfried and Alison Lester prosecuted the case. Alec Carpenter represented Summers. Carpenter could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

Summers’ convictions are connected to a fatal shooting on Feb. 22, 2018. Tenisha Jenel Mills was shot in the neck and the head while she was in the front passenger seat of a Kia sedan. She died on Feb. 23, 2018, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 25th Street. Christopher Grooms, Summers’ half-brother, was also shot and also was injured by broken glass, according to search warrants and Winston-Salem police.

Prior to the shooting, Summers and Grooms had argued over $500 that Grooms was supposed to use toward Summers’ bond for a pending assault charge, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office. Grooms, however, gave the money to the mother of Summers’ children for the children’s care.

According to search warrants and closing arguments, Grooms and Mills went to Hot Dog City restaurant on North Patterson Avenue to get something to eat and meet his sister, Vaneisha Summers. When they got there, Grooms said he saw Jashawn Summers. Summers and Vaneisha Summers have a child together, search warrants said. Grooms told police that there had been a history of violence between Summers and Grooms’ sister.

Grooms and Mills left the restaurant to avoid a confrontation with Summers, prosecutors said in the news release.

But Summers and several other people got into a white 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, which was later found out to have been reported stolen from Modern Nissan on University Parkway. Grooms said the Pathfinder followed them.