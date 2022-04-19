Local news in brief

City renames street for late commissioner

GREENSBORO — The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night renaming a portion of of Bragg Street after the late Carolyn Coleman.

Under the measure, Bragg Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to South Elm Street will be renamed Carolyn Coleman Way to honor the Guilford County commissioner, who died in late January at age 79.

“I thought the naming of Carolyn Coleman Way, because she always did it her way, was very nice to do for her,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. She asked staff to have the street renamed by July 1, the month of Coleman’s birthday.

A civil rights activist since the 1960s, Coleman served as a national leader for the NAACP. In 2005, she became the first female African-American chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and represented east Greensboro and Pleasant Garden for more than 20 years.

The street has no residences on it and one business. Coleman was active at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, which abuts the road being renamed.

PTI no longer requires masks

GREENSBORO — Masks are no longer required at Piedmont Triad International Airport after a recent court ruling.

The Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing the mask mandate for employees or anyone else inside the airport terminal. TSA altered its face-covering rules for public transportation in response to Monday’s federal court ruling, PTI said.

“We are following the guidance of TSA, which has lifted its mask mandate,” Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director, said in a news release.

However, individual airlines could impose the wearing of facial coverings. Therefore, anyone booking a flight out of PTI should check with the airline about its policies.

Highway Patrol cars set on fire

STATESVILLE — While several State Highway Patrol troopers in Iredell County were on their break, a man was busy setting their patrol cars on fire.

The troopers were inside a Statesville 7-Eleven around 9:50 p.m. on Monday when a passerby alerted them to the fires. The troopers extinguished the fires, but three vehicles were so badly damaged it was necessary to tow them away, according to officials.

One of the troopers recognized the suspect, who was still in the immediate area. He was later identified as Daniel Francis Zelo, 49, of Statesville and placed into custody.

