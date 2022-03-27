Local news in brief

Overdose deaths rise by 40% in NC

RALEIGH — Overdose deaths in North Carolina increased by 40% in 2020 and continue to be on the rise.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 3,300 deaths from overdoses — roughly nine per day. That’s also nearly 1,000 more deaths than in 2019.

A full tally of overdose deaths in 2021 is not complete, but preliminary data shows an increase. More than 70% of fatal overdoses in 2020 involved fentanyl, an illicit opioid.

Reparations focus of commission

HIGH POINT — A city commission that will explore the possibility of reparations for Black residents is progressing through its formative stages.

Individuals interested in serving on the One High Point Commission can apply to the city until April 8.

“So far, it’s been a very encouraging turnout,” said City Councilman Wesley Hudson, who’s part of the eight-person committee that will select the commission members. “We had 14 applicants, last I checked, and most are very qualified. I’m sure we’re going to get more.”

The council created the commission in February at the request of the local branch of the NAACP. It will be charged with studying what the NAACP characterizes as High Point’s support of slavery and complicity in racial discrimination and recommending possible remedies that might include a formal apology from the city and “awards of compensation.”

“We’re not expecting this group to be an African-American commission,” Hudson said. “Certainly, anybody of any ethnic origin can serve on this commission. We’re looking for diversity. We’re really looking for people who are willing to put the time and the effort into finding the historic practices that led to where we are now.”

Plumber wins $100k lotto prize

SOUTHERN PINES — Timothy Sanders is a plumber, so there’s a funny kind of logic in the first thing that crossed his mind after winning six figures in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Some winners scream and shout. Others jump around. And there’s people who need to sit down.

Sanders wanted water.

“I had to put the ticket down and go to the kitchen to get some water before I went back and checked it again,” Sanders said. “My heart was racing.”

He recently won $100,000 — $71,010 after taxes — with a Cash 5 ticket that cost $1 at a Southern Pines convenience store.

“I’ve been wanting a truck forever,” Sanders said. “Probably a Chevrolet.”

— Wire Reports