Local news in brief

The City of Greensboro will receive slightly more than $3 million to buy electric buses, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.

The money is intended to replace older buses that have exceeded their useful life.

The money is part of $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Along with a local match of 465,000, the city will be able to purchase four battery-electric buses and charging hardware, according to Kevin Elwood, spokesman for the Greensboro Transit Authority.

The money cannot be used for operating expenses, Elwood said.

“Transit agencies are replacing aging buses and facilities with newer, cleaner infrastructure that is more efficient to operate and maintain,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in the release. “Modern buses, especially those powered with electric batteries or fuel cells, improve air quality and help us address the climate crisis.”

The city currently has 55 buses in its fixed-route fleet, 17 of which are battery-electric, Elwood said. For paratransit services, it has 48 buses, none of which are battery-electric, he said.​

RALEIGH — A Mississippi man has been arrested for a decades-old murder of a North Carolina woman after a renewed investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced that it was joined by the Surry County Sheriff's Office in breaking the case.

The slaying is thought to have occurred in July 1992, when the body of Nona Stamey Cobb was found alongside Interstate 77 in Surry County.

In April 2021, special agents from the SBI’s Cold Case Investigation Unit and investigators from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office reviewed the physical evidence, which was re-examined to include DNA. While working with a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy, agents were able to identify Warren Luther Alexander, 71, as a possible suspect in Cobb’s killing using DNA.

On Tuesday, Alexander was arrested in Mississippi.

The investigation is continuing into whether there are more victims.​

RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployment rate continued on a downward trek in January, the state Commerce Department announced on Monday.

January's seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 3.9% compares to 4.1% in December.

The department also reported 25,100 additional people were employed in January compared to December — or 4.8 million overall. Those unemployed fell by 9,600 to below 197,500.​​

— Staff and Wire Reports