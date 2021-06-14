Local news in brief

Head here
RALEIGH — Legislation that includes more than $2 billion in tax reductions over the next two years and the phaseout of North Carolina's corporate income tax by 2028 received bipartisan approval again in the Senate on Thursday.
The Republican-authored measure, which also would send up to $1 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery aid to hundreds of thousands businesses and nonprofits, already received the Senate's initial OK on Wednesday. Seven Democrats joined all Republicans present in voting 34-13 for the bill on Thursday.
The bill now heads to the House, where action isn't expected. Rather, the Senate will insert the package in its state government budget plan later this month and negotiate it with the House after that chamber approves a competing tax and spending proposal.
The Senate plan would reduce the individual income tax rate of 5.25% to 4.99% next year, and increase the amount of income not subject to taxes for all filers by increasing the standard and per-child deductions. The corporate rate — currently the lowest among those states that have such a tax at 2.5% — would start falling in 2024.
LAKE WACCAMAW — Crews have recovered the body of a North Carolina dad who jumped in a lake to save two children on Friday.
Francisco Hernandez, 34 of St. Pauls, was pulling his son and a family friend on a float behind a personal watercraft in Lake Waccamaw when the two boys jumped in the water and "appeared to be struggling," according to Michele Walker, spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Neither boy was wearing a life jacket, Walker said.
Hernandez jumped in the water to give the boys his life jacket, Walker said.
The boys made it safely to shore, Walker said, but Hernandez wasn't able to get back to his watercraft before going under due to "wind and waves."
Crews from multiple agencies searched the lake for Hernandez using boats divers and a helicopter, Walker said.
His body was recovered from the lake mid-morning Sunday, Walker said. He is believed to have drowned.
— Wire Reports