Local news in brief

A North Carolina 911 dispatcher and her son died in a crash with an impaired driver, officials say.

Rocky Mount police said Netanya Richardson and her 3-year-old son died after they were ejected from their Honda HR-V-Sport late on Sunday, Dec. 11. They were both declared dead at the scene.

Richardson, 25, was a “devoted” 911 telecommunicator for the Rocky Mount Police Department, according to a Dec. 12 news release from police.

Investigators said the wreck happened when a 2011 Chevrolet Impala crossed the center turn lane on West Raleigh Boulevard.

The driver of the Impala and one passenger were transported to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol obtained arrest warrants against the driver of the Impala. The driver faces two counts of felony death by vehicle, one count of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving with license revoked for an impaired revocation.