Local news in brief

NAGS HEAD — Two men and a pet dog were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off Delaware, 10 days after friends and relatives had last heard from them, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday.

Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were sailing from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida. But they disappeared after their Atrevida II sailboat left North Carolina's Outer Banks on Dec. 3.

The Coast Guard was notified Sunday that the two sailors were overdue and launched a search that would stretch from Florida to New Jersey, the agency said. Coast Guard cutters and aircraft participated in the search along with ships from the U.S. Navy and commercial and recreational vessels.

On Tuesday, Hyde and Ditomasso waived their arms to draw the attention of the crew of the Silver Muna tanker ship off Delaware's coast, the Coast Guard said.

The sailboat's lack of fuel or power rendered its radios and navigation equipment inoperable, according to the Coast Guard.

The men and the dog were brought aboard the tanker shortly after 4 p.m. An evaluation by the ship's medical staff revealed no immediate concerns, the Coast Guard said.

The two men will stay aboard Silver Muna until it arrives in New York, where the Coast Guard will evaluate them further and reunite them with their family and friends.

“This is an excellent example of the maritime community’s combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea,” Daniel Schrader, a Coast Guard spokesman said in a statement.

CHARLOTTE — An 18-wheeler hauling a metal cylinder hit a large overhead sign on Interstate 77 Tuesday afternoon, causing the sign to collapse onto the highway near Carowinds Boulevard/U.S. 21, troopers said.

The wreck and downed sign caused traffic in southbound lanes to back up for miles into south Charlotte.

Drivers told The Charlotte Observer they were stuck in a bumper-to-bumper standstill for three hours as far north as the Woodlawn Road exit. A Charlotte Observer reporter said it took him about 25 minutes to creep halfway from the Tyvola Road exit to the I-485 exit.

The incident happened just after noon, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2006 Hyundai SUV that was behind the 18-wheeler collided with the downed sign, Bolt said.

Neither driver was hurt, the trooper said. The SUV driver was from Florence, South Carolina, Bolt said.

The 18-wheeler driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions, Bolt said. The truck was registered to a company from Stokesdale, North Carolina, he said.

Workers had to cut the sign into pieces to remove it from the highway, Bolt said.