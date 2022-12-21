Local news in brief

Woman, 82, dies after collision

GREENSBORO — An 82-year-old woman has died following a collision with another vehicle on Monday, according to police.

The 1:40 p.m. crash claimed the life of Mary Wyatt Ward of Greensboro, who was a passenger in one of the cars.

According to police, Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south on Martinsville Street. For some reason, Reyes’ SUV traveled left of the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2022 Honda Accord driven by 86-year-old James Wilton Ward of Greensboro.

Reyes, who was driving with a revoked license, and James Ward were both transported to a hospital with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.

New fishing cat kitten at center gets a name

GREENSBORO — A fishing cat kitten born at the Greensboro Science Center is a female and has been named, the facility announced on Facebook.

The kitten’s name is Ondine (pronounced “on-dean”), which is Latin for “little wave,” according to the center. She was born Nov. 5 to parents Tallulah and Mako.

Ondine is the fourth fishing cat kitten and third litter born at the center. The species, which is known to live along rivers and streams (hence the name, “fishing cat”), is native to Asia and has declined in numbers as wetlands continue to disappear.

NC jobless rate increases slightly

The state’s seasonally adjusted November 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, increasing 0.1 of a percentage point from October’s revised rate, according to information released Tuesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The national rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.3 of a percentage point from a year ago, according a Commerce Department statement issued on Tuesday.

The number of people employed decreased 8,381 over the month to 4,925,524 and increased 141,392 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 6,442 over the month to 200,523 and decreased 10,115 over the year.

EMS vehicle hits, kills pedestrian

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Wilmington, police say.

Wilmington police said a man was crossing Carolina Beach Road just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday when he was hit by an EMS vehicle.

Paramedics attempted to save the man before he was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to a news release. The man died at the hospital.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.

— Staff and Wire Report