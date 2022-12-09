Local news in brief

Head here

CLAYTON — A Johnston County father is being blamed for the death of his 2-year-old son, who accidentally shot himself after playing with his father’s gun.

An investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office found that three firearms with no safety mechanisms engaged were left unattended in Warren Tyler Osler’s truck. Osler's 2-year-old found one of the guns — a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson inside his father’s truck. Nearby, Osler was fixing a lawnmower.

After being shot, the toddler died at a hospital that evening.

The child’s parents called 911 and cooperated with authorities in the case.

Jason Waller, the assistant district attorney for Johnston County, said the case required his office to “balance sympathy for the loss of a beloved son against the need to promote gun safety and responsibility, especially around minors."