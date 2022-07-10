Local news in brief

Fiery car crash leaves 3 dead

BROWNS SUMMIT — A fiery car crash Saturday afternoon claimed three lives, including a Greensboro fireman.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on N.C. 61 near Turner Smith Road in Guilford County, according to the Highway Patrol.

Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville was traveling north on N.C. 61 when he inexplicably lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger and struck a Jeep Cherokee driven in the opposite direction by Richard Norman Murrell.

The Charger caught fire, trapping a 15-year-old passenger and Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville. Both died at the scene.

Murrell, 58, a Greensboro firefighter assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace, also died at the scene. His 50-year-old wife, who was in the front seat, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Lattero, whose injuries were also considered life-threatening, was taken to a hospital as well.

The Highway Patrol is trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Early voting runs through July 23

GREENSBORO — Early voting for the city’s municipal election lasts through July 23.

People can register and vote at the same time during this period. To register, you’ll need a document with your current name and address, such as:

A North Carolina driver’s license.

A photo identification from a government agency.

A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

Early voting sites can be found at:

Old Guilford County Courthouse, Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro.

Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro. (The bridge is closed on Ballinger Road. Use the North Chimney Rock Road access.)

Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro.

For more information, call 336-641-3836.

‘Empty the shelter’ events scheduled

GREENSBORO — Looking to adopt a pet? The Guilford County Animal Resource Center has a deal for you.

Typically, the shelter charges anywhere from $10 for senior cats to $75 for kittens and puppies six months or younger.

But from Wednesday through Sunday, July 20-24 and July 27-31, the shelter will take part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter” event.

Adoption hours are 1-4 p.m., no appointment needed.

— Staff and Wire Reports