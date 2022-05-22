Local news in brief

Head here

HIGH POINT — A 20-year-old man unsuccessfully tried to elude police in a car that he stole in Greensboro.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, a High Point Police officer in the 2900 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a white 2018 Mercedes C300 pass him, heading east.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver — later identified as Khasi Gladden — fled and crashed at the Freeman Mill Road and Interstate 40 ramp in Greensboro. Gladden ran away, leaving two passengers behind inside the Mercedes.

With the help of a High Point police K-9 unit, Gladden was found a short distance away and arrested — the fourth time he's been taken into custody since October 2018.

It's unclear what role the two passengers may have played in stealing the vehicle.

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is heating things up with the return of the Summer Passport Program. The program challenges the Triad to spend $25 or more in a downtown business for the chance to win money.

Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro app or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500.

Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

The contest will run for 14 weeks this summer. Entries will begin on May 30, with the first drawing to be held June 3 and the final drawing on Sept. 2.​

RALEIGH — The mother of a 22-year-old East Carolina University student who died while interning with the State Highway Patrol has filed a lawsuit against the agency.

Michael Steven Higgins, 22, died after a single-vehicle crash while riding with State Highway Trooper Omar Romero in Pitt County in August 2020. Romero was in pursuit of a suspected impaired driver, but lost control of his cruiser in a curve and hit a utility pole and two large trees.

Higgins died at the scene. Romero was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lisa Higgins filed a lawsuit in Pitt County Superior Court “alleging gross negligence in connection with her son’s wrongful death.”

The lawsuit also names Trooper Brandon Cruz, who was in the car, for encouraging Romero and Higgins to initiate a high-speed chase and "go stop her."​

— Staff and Wire Reports