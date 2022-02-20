Local news in brief

In a Facebook post, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that Harley Shirley, 21, was fatally shot in Garner last Thursday. Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.

The shooting is being investigated by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

“He’s at peace now — waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates — we will be there soon Big Shur and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son,” Ronnie Shirley wrote on Facebook.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a home around 8 p.m. last Thursday. Soon after that, a caller reported people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station, about 3 miles away from the home.

There, deputies found Shirley, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old woman who also had been shot was taken to the hospital, but her wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The shooting happened while family members were holding a memorial for a relative who died in a recent car crash.

