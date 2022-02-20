Local news in brief

Head here
Head here
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man
was struck by gunfire while inside his home.
On Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 7:46 p.m., Thomasville officers were dispatched to 506 Culbreth Avenue in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead inside the residence. Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41, of 506 Culbreth Avenue, died as a result of being shot. Witnesses told police the shots came from outside the residence near the roadway.
Thomasville detectives responded and, at the time of this release, are still processing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses. “We are asking the community to please come forward if you have any information on the senseless murder of Mr. Jimenez,” said Captain Brad Saintsing. “We believe someone has knowledge that can help law enforcement solve this crime.”
Anyone having any information is asked to call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
This is the first homicide in Thomasville in 2022. The last homicide occurred on February 1, 2021.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — North Carolina's capital and its surrounding county will soon end their broad indoor mask requirements within stores and other public places later this month.
The new decision covers the city of Raleigh, several other municipalities within Wake County and the county's unincorporated areas.
COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are falling as the surge involving the omicron variant has waned.
“The recent trends are all pointing in the right direction for the mandate to be removed,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a news release.
Wake County is the state's largest county, with over one million people. Several Wake towns — Apex, Cary and Holly Springs among them — already no longer have mask mandates.
The Wake County school system — the largest in the state — also anticipates it will soon end mask requirements.
Head here
Head here
GARNER — The owner of Lizard Lick Towing, a towing and repossession business featured in a reality TV show, says that his son was killed in a shooting.
In a Facebook post, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that Harley Shirley, 21, was fatally shot in Garner last Thursday. Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.
The shooting is being investigated by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.
“He’s at peace now — waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates — we will be there soon Big Shur and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son,” Ronnie Shirley wrote on Facebook.
Deputies responded to the shooting at a home around 8 p.m. last Thursday. Soon after that, a caller reported people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station, about 3 miles away from the home.
There, deputies found Shirley, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old woman who also had been shot was taken to the hospital, but her wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.
The shooting happened while family members were holding a memorial for a relative who died in a recent car crash.
— Staff and Wire Reports