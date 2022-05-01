Local news in brief

Head here

One of North Carolina’s largest owners and operators of renewable energy facilities is seeking state approval to develop a $104 million solar farm on nearly 500 acres in Davidson County.

The development, straddling N.C. 109 just south of the Denton town limits, would have a power capacity of nearly 80 megawatts and produce more than 179,000 megawatt-hours per year using 189,000 solar panels, according to an application filed with the N.C. Utilities Commission.

That would be enough to serve the equivalent of about 16,000 homes for a year. In its application, Cypress Creek Renewables says it will either lease or purchase land from multiple owners. Combined, the tracts involved are valued at nearly $3 million, according to county tax records.

The proposed site, about a mile south of Denton’s downtown, is mostly farmland and forest, although rows of panels would abut the backyards of about a dozen homes, according to preliminary plans submitted to the state.

Cypress Creek would sell the power generated to Duke Energy. The company said in its application that it’s targeting October 2025 to begin production at the site. In a review of plans for the project, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission expressed “concerns for the size of the solar project and its potential impact on terrestrial and aquatic resources.”

RALEIGH — The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission is already seeing a spike in black bear reports this spring.

This comes as no surprise to wildlife experts — the state's bear population has grown over the past 50 years. At the same time, the residential footprint has gotten bigger as well.

People are moving closer into bear habitat and creating increased opportunities for close encounters with the animals.

"Most bears that wander into a residential area will quickly retreat to their natural habitat, particularly if no food source is around," said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Wildlife Commission's black bear biologist.

RALEIGH — U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the first-term Democrat from Raleigh representing the 2nd Congressional District said she's experiencing mild symptoms. She said she will quarantine and avoid traveling, in keeping with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted and for advances in technology that allow me to continue representing (District 2) during this time,” she wrote.

Ross, 58, a former state House member, is the latest political figure serving in Washington to test positive for the virus.​

— Wire Reports