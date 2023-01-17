Local news in brief

Head here

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools leaders are seeking public input before they make a decision on how many days the school calendar should be.

One option being considered consists of 180 days and 1,080 hours of instruction each year.

Another option would have 179 days and 1,074 instructional hours of school in 2023-24 and 177 days and 1,062 hours in 2024-25 and 2025-26. The reason 2023-24 is longer is due to it being a leap year.

The current school calendar is slightly shorter — 173 student days and 1,038 instructional hours.

The choices are available to view on the district's website. Feedback can be shared by emailing boardclerk@gcsnc.com and using the subject line "calendars."