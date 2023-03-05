7 residents

displaced in fire

A chimney fire was determined to be the cause of a blaze at a condominium complex overnight that displaced seven residents, according to the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department.

The department said in a news release that firefighters responded at approximately midnight to a fire in the 500 block of Brookside Court.

The first engine arrived to find a working fire on the side and in the attic of a two-story building with eight condo units. All occupants were able to safely evacuate.

Crews brought the fire under control at 12:39 a.m., according to the news release. Seven residents, in four condo units, were affected by the fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those residents.

No injuries were reported.

Other agencies that responded included Beeson Crossroads Fire Department, Colfax Fire Department, Forsyth County Emergency Services (Fire & EMS), Walkertown Fire Department, and Winston Salem Fire Department.

Man dies in

motorcycle crash

A 48-year-old High Point man died Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle along Interstate 74 East near Greensboro Road.

High Point police say Antonio Dejuan Jenkins was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson east on I-74 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he failed to navigate a curve and went off the roadway into the median.

After entering the median, the motorcycle overturned several times and struck the median cable barrier. Police said Jenkins died at the scene.

Police said speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the second traffic fatality for the city of High Point in 2023.