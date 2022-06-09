Local news in brief

Man wanted in killing arrested

HIGH POINT — A man wanted in the killing of another man was apprehended by authorities on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Nigel D. Pegues, 28, about 7:15 a.m. The High Point resident faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Cornelius R. Woods Sr., according to a news release.

Pegues was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in the 2200 block of Shadow Valley Road in High Point.

Pegues is wanted in connection with a late-night shooting at 516 Pendleton Court on May 27. When officers arrived, they found Woods, 49, of High Point suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Life-saving measures were attempted by paramedics, but Woods died at the scene.

Woman burns cousin with oil

THOMASVILLE — A Davidson County woman poured hot cooking oil on her cousin while he was sleeping, leaving him severely burned.

Andrew Kirby, 32, called Thomasville police early Monday to report the incident. Officers arrived to find Kirby sitting outside a house in his wheelchair pleading for help, explaining that he had burns on his head and upper torso.

Police said Kirby was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, where he was listed in serious but stable condition on Wednesday.

Keeva Dawn Carlton, 41, left the house before police arrived, but was found at a shopping center and arrested.

It’s unknown what led to the attack.

Ex-band teacher gets 60 years

ELIZABETHTOWN — A former middle school band teacher has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after his conviction for sex crimes with children.

Peter Frank, who taught at Roland-Grise Middle School in New Hanover County, was sentenced on Tuesday. He was convicted on May 17 of multiple charges, including statutory sex offense with a person 13, 14 or 15 years old.

It took a Bladen County jury less than 30 minutes to return a verdict.

The judge in the case said some of Frank’s sentences would be served concurrently.

During the seven-day trial, three of Frank’s victims testified about their relationships with him when they were middle school students from 1998 to 2004. One of the victims, now 35 years old, told the court that Frank kissed and touched her inappropriately over her seventh and eighth grade years.

Frank taught at the school until he was arrested in January 2020 and fired shortly after.

— Wire Reports