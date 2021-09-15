Local news in brief

The department didn’t say how long it took to coax Glode down.

BURLINGTON — Lisa Hartzog said she had been on the hunt for a new entertainment option to bring to the city for a few years and one day decided on ... axe throwing.

"I wanted to bring something fun and new to Burlington. There's not much to do," Hartzog said. "Axe throwing is a new trend. It's fun, it releases stress and (you can) just have a good time."

Unlike many traditional axe-throwing businesses, What's All The Rage uses digital targets instead of wooden boards. With these targets, you can play four different games and keep score through a computer system.

"I just wanted to have a joyful place and something fun," she said.

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte division of the FBI says it is launching a campaign across North Carolina to raise awareness about federal hate crimes and to encourage people to report them.

A news release from the agency says the campaign is part of a nationwide effort coordinated through FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.