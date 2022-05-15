Local news in brief

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — High-profile civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber II Barber​ says he won't stop raising his voice for the downtrodden, although his conviction for trespassing five years ago at North Carolina's Legislative Building was allowed to stand.

The N.C. Supreme Court refused last week to hear Barber’s appeal after the Court of Appeals in December upheld his misdemeanor conviction for second-degree trespassing in May 2017.

“I wear this conviction as a badge of honor," Barber said at a news conference.

As head of the North Carolina NAACP at the time, the Goldsboro pastor was leading dozens of people protesting the General Assembly's failure to expand Medicaid to more poor adults.

The Legislative Building rules prohibit noise from reaching levels that impair conversations and disrupt the ability of legislators and staff to carry out their duties.

The Court of Appeals opinion declared that Barber's free speech rights weren't harmed because he was removed from the General Assembly for the volume of his words, not the content.

Barber said people have a right to assemble and bring grievances to legislators.

“I’m neither perfect nor always right, but as a gospel preacher and a bishop of the church, I’m supposed to preach in season and out of season,” Barber said.​

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — The nationwide baby formula shortage continues, leaving families scrambling and concerned about keeping their young children healthy. And Charlotte parents and caregivers are feeling the impacts, with one recent study listing the city among the hardest hit metro areas in the country.

According to the firm Datasembly, the Charlotte metro area was one of just 12 in the nation with an out-of-stock rate of more than 40% as of April, the most recent data available. That figure translates to many local parents and caregivers having to hunt for formula.

Some major retailers, such as CVS, have placed limits on how much formula individuals can buy at one time.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — Early in-person voting for Tuesday's North Carolina primaries is nearing an end.

Election boards in all 100 counties scheduled open voting sites Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's the last of 17 early-voting days that began April 28.

Early voting is open to people who are already registered, as well as people who want to register at a site. Registration doesn't occur at voting precincts on the primary day.

The State Board of Elections said over 400,000 people already had cast ballots at early-vote sites through Thursday. Unaffiliated voters can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or request a nonpartisan ballot. There are nearly 7.3 million registered voters statewide.

Voters are being asked to choose party nominees for the U.S. Senate and House, legislative and judicial seats and county positions. Many towns and cities also are holding primary or general elections that were postponed last year due to redistricting delays.

— Wire Reports