Local news in brief

HILLSBOROUGH — Three Orange County municipalities plan this week to discuss ordinances to expand more anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ citizens.

Town boards for these communities have placed proposals on their agendas on successive nights, beginning Monday in Hillsborough.

Gay rights groups say the ordinances, if enacted, would be the first approved since the General Assembly's moratorium that emerged from 2016's "bathroom bill."

The ordinances would make it unlawful within town limits for businesses to discriminate in employment and in offering good and services on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and other differences. Some proposals would subject violators to misdemeanors and fines.

