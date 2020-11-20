Local news in brief

Head here

AVON — A North Carolina lottery player's last-minute stop for groceries ended up paying off big time.

Burak Davrekanli was shopping at a Food Lion in Avon for something to eat for dinner when he bought two $5 Mega Bucks scratch-off lottery tickets, according to a Thursday news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"I wasn't planning to go to Food Lion," Davrekanli told lottery officials. "And at the last minute I said, 'Let me go and get a couple things for dinner.' And then I just got the ticket from the machine and I went back home. For a while I forgot it."

Later that night, he remembered he bought the tickets and told lottery officials he "just froze" when he scratched one and realized he won $200,000.

"I scratched the prize part and the first thing I saw was three 0s," he told lottery officials. "And I was like, 'Okay?' And I kept scratching and there was another 0 and another 0 and then I saw the 2."

He told lottery officials he then started celebrating.

"I was alone but I'm pretty sure all of Hatteras Island heard me because I was just screaming," he said, according to the release.