Local news in brief

Two shot at music venue

GREENSBORO — The Blind Tiger, one of the area’s most popular nightspots, has become the focal point of another shooting.

According to police, this shooting — the second one at the venue in three days — occurred at 5:42 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two victims who were wounded. Both were transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or who may have been the assailant.

A shooting last Wednesday night that’s still under investigation occurred in a back parking lot of the live music club, also injuring two people.

Sewage spilled after line damaged

CORNELIUS — Internet provider Spectrum has apologized after a subcontractor damaged an underground line last week and sent sewage into a North Carolina lake.

The spill occurred in the Mecklenburg County town of Cornelius.

Jennifer Frost, a Charlotte Water spokeswoman, said that the subcontractor was installing fiber-optic cable when they damaged a line, causing about 400 gallons to spew into Lake Norman.

The company immediately notified town officials and repairs were made by Charlotte Water crews.

In a statement, Spectrum apologized but said the underground line in question hadn’t been correctly marked.

Cornelius Town Manager Andrew Grant said the town doesn’t identify or mark utility lines and would refer someone seeking that information to the utility company.

Protest planned over wages

RALEIGH — Members of the city’s police and fire departments are planning a protest Tuesday to push for higher wages.

The protest will be held before the City Council’s 1 p.m. meeting.

“The city of Raleigh has claimed this to be ‘The Year of the Employee,’” according to an announcement for the event. “Their actions do not match their sentiments. They have fallen short in pay, retention and benefits.”

Normally the city has compared its wages to other larger cities in North Carolina, but has faced criticism about the city’s inability to recruit new police officers and firefighters.

In a recent budget work session, City Manager Marchell Adams-David reported the fire department previously had 58 vacancies but is now down to two.

“Recruitment is really not an issue in the Raleigh Fire Department at all,” she said. “I wish that was the case in the Raleigh Police Department.”

Staff and Wire Reports

