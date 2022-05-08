Local news in brief

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Early voting for the May 17 primary, which started last Thursday at eight spots across Guilford County, will feature races that will determine the city’s next mayor, Guilford County’s next sheriff and a variety of other seats.

Here's where and when you can vote ahead of Election Day. All locations are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekend of May 14. These are the eight sites:

• Old Courthouse-Blue Room, First Floor — Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

• Ag Center (Barn), 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro.

• Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.

• Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

• Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro.

• Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center (formerly Oak Hollow Mall), 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.

Head here

Head here

MEBANE — A wall at a North Carolina distribution center was ripped apart by a severe storm on Friday, but none of the 30 workers inside the facility was hurt, an official said.

Orange County Emergency Services Director Kirby Sunders said high winds, possibly a tornado, struck the Gildan Distribution Center in Mebane at around 5:18 p.m. Saunders said 30 employees were inside the distribution center when the winds ripped off large chunks of an exterior wall.

Saunders also said the storm caused damage to several natural gas lines. In all, three buildings were damaged in Mebane, he said.

The weather service also reported half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph (96 km/h) wind gusts near Raleigh-Durham International Airport just before 4 p.m., but there were no immediate reports of damages.

Lightning strikes also sparked fires at two separate locations, WNCN reported. One fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at a home in Durham. Lightning caused another fire at a home on the northern edge of Raleigh. Lightning also damaged a Durham apartment building, but there was no fire, officials said.

Head here

Head here

HENDERSONVILLE — A North Carolina district attorney says the shooting death of a woman who was mistaken for a panther was a “tragic and heart-wrenching accident” for which no charges will be filed.

District Attorney Andrew Murray wrote this week that Rachel Buchanan, 19, her boyfriend and another couple were at a home outside Hendersonville on Oct. 20 when the two men left on foot to retrieve a phone charger, news outlets reported. Both men were armed because of word that a black panther was prowling in the woods and had been sighted, Murray said.

Buchanan and the other woman decided to play a prank on the men and throw rotten eggs at them as they returned. The women began laughing and the men mistook the noise for a panther growling, Murray said. The two men opened fire with a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9 mm pistol. Buchanan was hit in the head and the chest, according to the district attorney.

According to the statement, the guns the men used were legally owned. Murray said no laws were violated and no charges will be filed, adding that the case is closed.

— Staff and Wire Reports