Local news in brief

GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified the person found dead in a partially submerged vehicle discovered in North Buffalo Creek on Friday.

Nicholas Jakolby Snead, 20, of High Point, was reported missing on Dec. 23, 2022, according to a news release from Greensboro police. They are investigating Snead's death as a traffic fatality.

Snead was last seen in High Point but was believed to be traveling to Greensboro the day he went missing. He was traveling in a black Infiniti M37 bearing a N.C. license plate RDH-7999.

At about 9:30 a.m. today, a concerned citizen called 911 after seeing a vehicle overturned down the embankment off Holden Road and Wendover Avenue.

Officers determined it was the Infiniti and were able to identify the deceased as Snead.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. The exact cause and nature of the crash was not immediately known.