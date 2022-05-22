Local news in brief

Head here

SYLVA — A North Carolina police officer is being hailed for saving a 4-year-old autistic boy who authorities say was “up to his shoulders” in a fast-moving creek.

The Sylva Police Department says on its Facebook page that the parents of the child called this week to say their son had wandered away from home. Police officers, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and private citizens joined in a search for the lost child, police said.

Thursday's Facebook post didn't say exactly when the boy disappeared from their home, and police didn't immediately return a phone call seeking additional comment on Friday.

Among those involved in the search was Officer Jacob Waldroup, the department's 2021 officer of the year, police said. Waldroup was off-duty and leaving court when he heard about the missing child, police said.

During the search, a citizen heard crying in an area near a creek and about a mile from the boy's home. Waldroup went to the area and found the boy in the moving water. Police said he jumped into the creek and brought the boy to safety.

WAYNESVILLE — A ban on collecting wild ginseng in the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will remain in place indefinitely until the population recovers.

The ban was put in place last year. Prior to that, collecting wild ginseng on national forest lands was capped, with only a limited number of permits given out each year to prevent overharvesting.

But due to the plant's decline, harvesting had become unsustainable.

"Suspending ginseng harvest helps ensure wild ginseng on our national forests can rebuild its population. If we keep harvesting, the danger is that they'll completely disappear from this area," said Gary Kauffman, a botanist.

The ginseng trade in the Appalachian mountains dates back 250 years.

"Ginseng harvest has been part of Appalachian culture for generations, and we want to see that continue into the next generation," Kauffman said.​

RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployment rate for April fell further below pre-pandemic levels, the state Commerce Department announced Friday, as the number of newly hired workers continued to increase.

The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4% represents a 0.1 percentage point decrease from March.

Barring future alterations — rate revisions are done annually — April's seasonally adjusted rate is the lowest jobless rate since a 3.3% rate in June 1999, according to department historical data. The rate was 3.4% for several months after.

The monthly rate had fallen below 4% in the months just before COVID-19 commerce and movement restrictions in spring 2020 contributed to double-digit jobless rates.

A General Assembly staff economist wrote last week that state employment had returned to pre-pandemic levels last summer and had exceeded them.

— Wire Reports