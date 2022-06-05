Local news in brief

Head here

MEBANE — A 56-year-old Lyft driver was arrested Thursday night after authorities received a 911 call from a passenger reporting his behavior involving a child, according to a news release Monday from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Mebane resident Miguel Angel Rodriguez is charged with assault on a minor less than 12 years old, a misdemeanor, and indecent liberties with a child-immoral, a felony, and was jailed on a $30,000 secured bond, officials said in the news release.

At 8:14 p.m. Thursday, Alamance deputies were contacted by Orange County Communications, which received the initial 911 call. Deputies learned the call was coming from one of three passengers in a Lyft vehicle heading to an address in Alamance County.

The caller was reporting that the driver of the Lyft vehicle was asking personal questions and had touched the leg of an 11-year-old child in the car, according to information in the news release.

Deputies met the victims at their destination and conducted interviews before arresting Rodriguez.

ASHEVILLE — A western North Carolina hotelier has won a state House primary after gaining one vote in a recount.

Pratik Bhakta earned the GOP nomination Friday over Sherry Higgins after the Buncombe County Board of Elections certified results in the 115th House District.

The certification means Bhakta will take on Democratic candidate Lindsey Prather in the November general election.

Previous tallies had showed him and fellow Republican Higgins each with 3,145 votes, leading to a mandatory recount that started last week.

The deadlock remained when ballots first were run through counting machines. However, a hand recount by a four-person team revealed a ballot in which the voter's choice could not be clearly determined.

The county elections board examined the ballot and decided it was a vote for Bhakta.

RALEIGH — An unclaimed lottery prize is on the verge of expiring, according to officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was bought from Big Al’s Mini Mart in the city of Roanoke Rapids back in early December.

Whoever bought the winning ticket has until June 7 — 180 days after the drawing — to come to lottery headquarters in Raleigh and claim their prize before it’s too late.

“We’ve had people wait till the last moment before so we hope this winner finds the ticket,” Mark Michalko, the lottery's executive director, said in a statement. “There’s a big check waiting for them.”

— Staff and Wire Reports