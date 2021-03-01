Local, state and national leaders are working to put a dent in the litter war

The semis that haul garbage from the transport stations are also covered with heavy tarps.

That doesn't mean no trash falls out.

Bobbi Waters, outreach coordinator with CEP, admitted that the efficiency of the tarps "depends — they're made out of a plastic material, so it can rip or get a gap in it," she said. She added that CEP trucks are occasionally ticketed for losing trash along the road — "We get calls and tickets," she said. But "If we know it's come out of one of our trucks, the driver will pull over and retrieve it."

But she doesn't believe that most the litter is from CEP vehicles.

While by tonnage, most business at the landfill is from its own transfer stations and from commercial collectors, the lion's share of individual customers are from smaller contractors and residents who bring in pick-up trucks and trailers full of garbage from cleanup or projects. When not covered properly, they can lose significant amounts of trash, especially when they hit open highways where they can drive faster.

She said there have been times she's arrived at Tuscarora and found dumped trash from smaller haulers left at the gate. She showed a photo of an abandoned toilet as an example.