Greensboro standoff listed as assault case

The police standoff on Golden Gate Drive ended Friday afternoon with one person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greensboro Police said the case is now being investigated as an aggravated assault.

Officers closed the road between State and Church streets early Friday after a person barricaded themselves in the area, police said in a news release.

Around 2 p.m., officers said the standoff was over and reopened all lanes of travel.

Police said the investigation is continuing. No other details were released. Staff reports

Ex-NC legislator to run for attorney general

RALEIGH — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year.

Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he’ll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he’s running for governor.

Murry served in the state House in the 2010s following a stint on the Morrisville town council. He later worked for the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Murry is currently a licensed pharmacist and North Carolina Army National Guard member, and recently has been an assistant district attorney for a five-county region north of Raleigh.

“My pledge to the people of North Carolina is simple, I will stand beside local law enforcement, district attorneys and victim’s advocates to defend not defund the rule of law for all North Carolinians,” Murry said in a news release while criticizing Stein’s AG tenure.

Murry also said he would create a “rapid response statewide drug task force” if elected to go after criminals who bring fentanyl to the state.

Wire report

Judge delays order on services for disabled

RALEIGH — A trial judge has agreed to delay enforcement of his order setting a robust schedule upon which North Carolina health officials must provide significantly more community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while the state appeals his ruling.

Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who signed the legal stay dated Thursday, had in November set thresholds that the Department of Health and Human Services would have to meet regularly over the next decade.

Baddour considered these directives as remedies to his 2020 ruling that found too many people with these disabilities were forced to live away from home in violation of state law.

The nonprofit Disability Rights North Carolina and people with disabilities sued in 2017 to seek changes. DHHS has said the order, if carried out fully, could result in the closure of small group homes and force out people content in their current living situations.

In a statement released Friday, DHHS said that even with the delay it would continue to carry out a separate plan designed to provide more community-based services to people with disabilities or behavioral health disorders. Wire report