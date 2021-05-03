Bank of Oak Ridge reopens all branches after computer trouble forced two-day closure, officials say

OAK RIDGE — Customers don’t need to worry about the health of their community bank in Oak Ridge, a company official said.

Bank of Oak Ridge closed all five of its branches last Wednesday and Thursday because of problems with the computer system, said Skylar Mearing, marketing communications manager.

The temporary closure prompted messages to the News & Record and WFMY television from concerned customers.

Mearing said mobile and online banking and ATMs were fully functional during the closure. By Friday, all executives were in touch with customers, although lobbies were still closed, she said.

As of Monday all of the bank’s five branches are fully open in a change from the appointment-only policy during the past year of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mearing said customers are welcome in the bank’s lobbies to conduct their banking.

“We’re definitely appreciative of our clients for being patient,” she said Monday.

The Banktracker website, which monitors the financial health of all of the nation’s banks, said that as of Dec. 31, 2020, Bank of Oak Ridge is financially healthy.

The bank has deposits of $466 million and loans of $445 million. It has capital of $60 million and “troubled assets,” which include bad loans, of $3.4 million.

