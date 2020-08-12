GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced today it is merging with Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare, according to a news release.

The health system, which operates several hospitals in the Triad area, has signed a letter of intent to merge with Sentara Healthcare after a unanimous vote by the Cone Health Board of Trustees, according to the release.

“As two of the top-performing health systems in the United States, Cone Health and Sentara Healthcare share similar missions, strategies and cultures,” FD Hornaday, chair of the Cone Health Board of Trustees, said in the release. “This planned merger positions our organizations to address more effectively the toughest challenges facing health care systems: increasing access and affordability.”

The communities served by Cone Health and Sentara do not overlap, according to the release. "As a result, the combined organization will ensure that consumers have more choices for health care and insurance plans, not fewer," Cone Health said in the release. "The merger will deliver health care in more ways and more places with more options to pay for it."

The merger is subject to state and federal review and customary closing conditions. It should be formalized by mid-2021, officials announced, and will take up to two years to fully integrate the organizations. Meanwhile, both organizations and their leadership teams will operate as usual, according to the release.

Howard Kern, president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare, will lead the combined organization from the Norfolk headquarters, according to the release. Greensboro will serve as the regional headquarters for the Cone Health division and Cone Health CEO Terry Akin will remain in Greensboro as president of the Cone Health division.

There will be health insurance plan headquarters in both Greensboro and Norfolk.

"Currently, nothing changes for patients, physicians, staff or health plan members at Cone Health and Sentara," according to the release.

Cone Health operates Moses Cone Hospital, Women's and Children's Center, Wesley Long Hospital and Behavioral Health Hospital in Greensboro, as well as Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.

“Cone Health is among the highest-quality health care organizations in the nation, and we are financially strong," Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in the release. "With the right partner, we can build on what we’ve created and do even more for those we are privileged to serve.”

Howard P. Kern, president and chief executive officer of Sentara Healthcare, said in the statement: “This rapidly changing health care environment requires tremendous transformation and innovation to ensure the long-term success of each respective health system and, most importantly, the very best for our patients and health plan members.

“We can either react to change, or we can shape it. We are choosing to shape change and will lead this transformation of health care together,” Kern said.

Cone Health will continue providing strong economic and civic leadership and support to the communities it serves, according to the release.

Cone Health representatives will join the Sentara Healthcare board, with membership on all board committees and meaningful roles in all aspects of governance, according to the release. Additionally, there will continue to be a Cone Health Regional Board that will be composed of community members, medical staff and Sentara representation.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.