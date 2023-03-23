CHICAGO — Lollapalooza has announced its lineup for summer 2023 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and ODESZA.

The four-day Lollapalooza music festival will be Aug. 3-6 in the lakefront park, with more than 170 bands on nine stages.

Tickets go on sale first through an SMS Presale that begins 10 a.m. March 23, including limited numbers of 4-Day General Admission tickets at $365 (lollapalooza.com). A public sale and one-day tickets will be announced at a later date, as will the lineup by day.

Also on the bill:

Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the British band The 1975, a return for K-pop band Tomorrow X Together, Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, NewJeans, Tems, The Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, DPR IAN + DPR LIVE, Lainey Wilson, L’Imperatrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives, Dom Dolla, Sabrina Carpenter, Lovejoy, Knock2, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls and The 502s. Chicago artists include Louis the Child, Dehd, Sincere Engineer, Friday Pilots Club, Motherfolk and Kidd Kenn.

Karol G will be the first female Latin artist to headline Lollapalooza.

The lineup also includes Pusha T, Subtronics, Mt. Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Sofi Tukker, Portugal. The Man, Alan Walker, Yung Gravy, Svdden Death, The Revivalists, beabadoobee, Big Wild, Meduza, Afrojack, Jessie Reyez, Joey Bada$$, Gorgon City, Key Glock, Nora En Pure, AC Slater, Sylvan Esso, Men I Trust, Alex G, Knocked Loose, Foals, The Garden, Maisie Peters, Diesel, Poolside, Timmy Trumpet, Peach Pit, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Wax Motif, Acraze, ARMNHMR, Holly Humberstone, Declan McKenna, Matroda, Magdalena Bay, Neil Frances, The Knocks, Solardo, J. Worra, Joy Oladokun, Umi, Franc Moody, The Happy Fits, Zack Fox, Emo Nite, Tom Odell, Disco Lines, Jean Dawson, Bonnie X Clyde, Ray Volpe, Blanke, Spacey Jane, Hairitage, Sueco, Gabriels, Brakence, RemK, Michelle, Clinton Kane, Band-Maid, Dillon Nathaniel, Bakar, Dope Lemon, Loveless, Cafuné, Skizzy Mars, Ingrid Andress, Upsahl, The Linda Lindas, Mavi, The Beaches, Ekkstacy, Giant Rooks, Pardyalone, Ella Jane, Matt Maltese, Ax and the Hatchetmen, Madeline Edwards, Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, Little Stranger, Josh Fudge, Husbands, Arlie, Rosa Linn, Tiacorine, Beauty School Dropout, Ari Abdul, Annie Dirusso, Danielle Ponder, Chri$tian Gate$, Somadina, Talk, Hemlocke Springs, Aidan Bissett, Sarah Kinsley, Big Boss Vette, Austin Meade, Windser, Arcy Drive, Los Aptos, Cydeways, Finish Ticket, Red Clay Strays, Carola, Usted Señalemelo, Isabel LaRosa, Benson, Charlotte Sands, Harry Edohoukwa, Arath Herce, Tyler Christian, Hoosh, Lesly Reynaga, Bad Neighbors, Pony Bradshaw, Loviet, Junior Mesa, Ninajirachi and Ian Asher.

Also still to be announced are the Chicago food vendors in ChowTown.

Lollapalooza is presented by Austin, Texas-based C3 Presents, a division of Live Nation. Tickets include General Admission, General Admission+ (with 4-Day tickets at $675), VIP (4-Day at $1,500) and Platinum (4-Day from $4,350). Also available are Lolla Cabanas and the Lolla Insider service; more information at lollapalooza.com.