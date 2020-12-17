Longtime Guilford County manager Marty Lawing resigns

Alston was elected chairman of the board last week and has already steered the Democrat-dominated board in new directions, starting with a move to enact countywide penalties for businesses that violate Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order regulating occupancy, mask-wearing in businesses and gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Michael and seeing what new ideas he can bring to the county," Alston said.

Alston said he has ambitious goals for the county that will require a manager with a sharp eye toward doing the most with a limited budget and no tax increase, including working toward a bond referendum to help pay for the nearly $2 billion in construction and renovations that Guilford County Schools officials say they need.

"Michael will bring a renewed energy toward working with the municipalities in the county and the business community and also to address this COVID pandemic that we're facing, too," Alston said.

Halford did not move away from Guilford County when he started work in Gaston, so he won't have to move back, Alston said.

"I'm glad he decided to come back home," Alston said.