Longtime Guilford County manager Marty Lawing resigns

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned Thursday night and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has already found a replacement.
Lawing, who has been the county manager for more than seven years, resigned after a closed session of the commissioners.
Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said the vote to accept his resignation was 5-3 along party lines with Republicans Alan Branson, Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue voting not to accept Lawing's resignation. Democratic Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who had attended the meeting by phone, was excused from the meeting before the vote.
Alston said after the meeting that the position has been offered to Michael Halford, the county's longtime former budget director who is currently assistant county manager in Gaston County.
"We won't miss a beat at all," Alston said.
Lawing was set to get a pay raise effective Jan. 7, and Halford will be paid the same $226,225 salary when he comes to work in January.
Alston said the board accepted Lawing's resignation because "we just wanted to go in a different direction and Marty saw that and turned in his resignation."
Lawing's departure comes barely a month after Democrats won the majority on the board for the first time in eight years.
Alston was elected chairman of the board last week and has already steered the Democrat-dominated board in new directions, starting with a move to enact countywide penalties for businesses that violate Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order regulating occupancy, mask-wearing in businesses and gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm really looking forward to working with Michael and seeing what new ideas he can bring to the county," Alston said.
Alston said he has ambitious goals for the county that will require a manager with a sharp eye toward doing the most with a limited budget and no tax increase, including working toward a bond referendum to help pay for the nearly $2 billion in construction and renovations that Guilford County Schools officials say they need.
"Michael will bring a renewed energy toward working with the municipalities in the county and the business community and also to address this COVID pandemic that we're facing, too," Alston said.
Halford did not move away from Guilford County when he started work in Gaston, so he won't have to move back, Alston said.
"I'm glad he decided to come back home," Alston said.
Until Halford can return to Greensboro, Clerk to Board Robin Keller will serve as interim county manager.
"We have a good team," Alston said, "with her and Michael working together."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
