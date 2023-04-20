LOOK UP!: Pilot Mountain State Park holds its annual Statewide Star Party starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the Summit Parking Area, 1721 Pilot Knob Park Road in Pinnacle. Join the Forsyth Astronomical Society for a night of stargazing and astronomy-themed activities. There will be telescopes and experts who know how to use them. For more information, call 336-444-5100.