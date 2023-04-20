LOOK UP!: Pilot Mountain State Park holds its annual Statewide Star Party starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the Summit Parking Area, 1721 Pilot Knob Park Road in Pinnacle. Join the Forsyth Astronomical Society for a night of stargazing and astronomy-themed activities. There will be telescopes and experts who know how to use them. For more information, call 336-444-5100.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ben Villarreal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today