Looking for COVID-19 vaccination information? Find out where to get vaccinated in Guilford County.

North Carolina has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and those 65 and older.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Here's where to find vaccination clinics in Guilford County:
Guilford County Division of Public Health
Online: www.healthyguilford.com
Phone: 336-641-7944, Option 2.
Cone Health
Online: conehealth.com/vaccine
Phone: 336-890-1188
State COVID-19 vaccination finder
Online: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot
Phone: 877-490-6642
Note: Pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are vaccinating in long-term care facilities but not in their stores at this point. they expect to provide vaccination clinics to the public at a later date.