Looking for COVID-19 vaccination information? Find out where to get vaccinated in Guilford County.

North Carolina has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and those 65 and older.

Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.

Here's where to find vaccination clinics in Guilford County:

Guilford County Division of Public Health

Phone: 336-641-7944, Option 2.

Cone Health

Phone: 336-890-1188

State COVID-19 vaccination finder

Phone: 877-490-6642

Note: Pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are vaccinating in long-term care facilities but not in their stores at this point. they expect to provide vaccination clinics to the public at a later date.