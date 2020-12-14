Looking for lost money? Check North Carolina's unclaimed property fund

RALEIGH —Dale Folwell has a big Christmas stocking for North Carolinians — one stuffed with more than $900 million in cash and property.

Folwell, the state treasurer, manages the state's unclaimed property, or escheats, fund. It contains money returned to the state after going unclaimed in back accounts, uncollected security deposits and dividend checks as well as the long-forgotten contents of safety deposit boxes.

"As keeper of the public purse, I take my job very seriously of saving money and making money," Folwell said Friday, "but also returning money to its rightful owner. It's just doing our job."

There are over 17 million items — either cash or property — in the fund valued at about $919 million, according to the treasurer's office. For Mecklenburg County, there are about 1.7 million items valued at $196 million.

That includes $2,556 that belonged to the Carolina Panthers. At a ceremony in Charlotte on Thursday, Folwell announced the award, which the team then donated to Safe Alliance, a non-profit that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

To see if you're on the list, go to nccash.com and search. If you're on it, click "claim."