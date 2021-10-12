Losing their lunch: After complaints, company's sandwiches pulled from Guilford schools

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has pulled all Tasty Brands prepackaged sandwiches from school cafeterias, the district announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, the decision was made after administrators received two complaints about spoiled meat from Northern High School parents late last week.

The sandwiches were shipped to the district as a substitute item, according to the news release.

The district said cafeteria staff served the items according to the company's directions and in line with state health protocol and temperature requirements.

According to the news release, this is the first time in over 14 years of working with the New York company that the district has experienced problems with Tasty Brands products.

In March, the Rochester City School District stopped using Tasty Brands prepackaged sandwiches after teachers posted pictures of "what appeared to be bologna sandwiches with gray spots," according to a local news outlet.

District representatives and the food contractor said it was "uneven curing" rather than mold.

