Lottery results Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NC LOTTERY RESULTSPick 3: 9-0-8Pick 4: 6-9-3-0VIRGINIA LOTTERY RESULTSPick 3: 1-6-5Pick 4: 3-0-5-4 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway. 69-year-old suffers stroke in his home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday. Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil… William Sturkey: Chapel Hill trustees 'hellbent' on winning campus culture wars "The Wall Street Journal just so happened to have a supportive op-ed ready to publish within hours of the meeting." Jaydon Young's lessons of sacrifice mix with two-hour transfer, Virginia Tech and 2023 tournament Growing up in Goldsboro, Greensboro Day senior Jaydon Young averaged 25.9 points per game as a freshman at Wayne Christian. There, lessons of … Rob Schofield: North Carolina’s chronic public employee shortage wasn’t an accident The much-faster-than-expected economic recovery that’s followed the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has produced several encouraging develo…