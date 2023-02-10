Lottery results Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NC LOTTERY RESULTSPick 3: 5-0-9Pick 4: 3-0-6-3VIRGINIA LOTTERY RESULTSPick 3: 5-8-5Pick 4: 2-2-1-6 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Once again, a Greensboro nightspot closes voluntarily because of 'safety concerns' The Greensboro club has been the scene of at least two other, non-fatal shootings in the past 18 months. Police do not suspect that the shooti… UPDATE: Greensboro police identify shooting victim. An 18-year-old is charged with murder. GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Greensboro man was found shot to death early Monday and authorities have charged an 18-year-old with murder. Mark your calendars: The school year for Guilford students is about to get longer Students following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar will have more school days the next academic year and in 2024-25 and 2025-26. Dudley football players sign letters of intent Seven Dudley High School football players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, including the school’s all-time sacks leader, another s… Vicious circle: The Urban Loop has come at a price. Some say they're paying it. Noise and drainage issues still exist around the highway, some people say.