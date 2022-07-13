Lottery results

N.C. lottery
Pick 3 Day: 1-3-4
Pick 4 Day: 8-1-5-1
Va. lottery
Pick 3 Day: 3-8-5
Pick 4 Day: 9-9-4-7
The 100-acre campus in Greensboro will house immigrant children while they await reunification with family members or sponsors in the United States.
BROWNS SUMMIT — A fiery car crash Saturday afternoon claimed three lives, including a Greensboro fireman.
At a stop in Greensboro today, Pastors for Peace will gather donations for their trip to Cuba and hold discussions about the impact of America's decades-long embargo with Cuba and other policies, which some feel have become outdated.
The event was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances" and a new date has not been set.
An 80-year-old man was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement in the incident, the Highway Patrol said.
He couldn’t get a date.
The trailer is on the upper parking deck on Fisher Avenue at First Presbyterian Church.
The accident occurred on West Market Street on June 1, according to a news release.
North Carolina’s judicial history is filled with captivating true-crime tales, and many have drawn national attention and set legal precedent. In chronological order, here are some of the most memorable cases in our state’s history.
The county health department said in a news release that the person is isolating and close contacts have been notified.
