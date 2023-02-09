Lottery results Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NC LOTTERY RESULTSPick 3: 5-8-4Pick 4: 8-0-5-4VIRGINIA LOTTERY RESULTSPick 3: 3-1-6Pick 4: 3-6-3-7 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 'A bizarre case': Greensboro TikTok star found not guilty in fatal 2019 crash GREENSBORO — Jurors found TikTok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Thu… Once again, a Greensboro nightspot closes voluntarily because of 'safety concerns' The Greensboro club has been the scene of at least two other, non-fatal shootings in the past 18 months. Police do not suspect that the shooti… UPDATE: Greensboro police identify shooting victim. An 18-year-old is charged with murder. GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Greensboro man was found shot to death early Monday and authorities have charged an 18-year-old with murder. Mark your calendars: The school year for Guilford students is about to get longer Students following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar will have more school days the next academic year and in 2024-25 and 2025-26. Guilford TikTok star says it's not her fault for fatal wreck. Now, a jury will decide. Jurors in the involuntary manslaughter trial of TikTok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, continued to show si…