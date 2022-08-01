NC LOTTERY RESULTS
Pick 3: x-x-x
Pick 4: x-x-x-x
VIRGINIA LOTTERY RESULTS
Pick 3: x-x-x
Pick 4: x-x-x-x
The protest was filed Wednesday by Salvatore Leone of Greensboro, who signed documentation that he was not asked by anyone or any organization to do so.
Many fans have balked at the ticket prices for Springsteen's 2023 international tour with the E Street Band, including a March 25 stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.
GREENSBORO — One of the city's most popular nightspots has once again become the scene of a shooting.
Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said an unknown number of provisional and absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday remain to be counted.
All three companies servicing the unincorporated area and Pleasant Garden are seeking rate hikes.
Police said about 8:30 a.m. that 41-year-old Joyeil Glover had died, and her death was now being investigated as a homicide.
Results are complete but unofficial.
UNC researchers are leveraging statewide emergency department data to understand the high use of the facilities by pregnant women.
The juvenile was charged with armed robbery in connection with Tuesday's robbery at the Wells Fargo at 1800 Battleground Ave. and the July 13 robbery at the Wells Fargo at 3001 Randleman Road, police said in a news release.
Two other Greensboro businesses also are being looked at by the city because of gun violence.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.